Mom calls 911 as sons’ broken glass bong fight turns bloody, Calif. cops say

By Jared Gilmour

February 25, 2019 06:00 PM

A California man faces assault with a deadly weapon charges after a fight with his brother over a broken glass bong grew violent — and bloody, according to Santa Rosa police.

The mother of the men called police at 5 a.m. Monday to report that her sons had “started fighting over a glass bong that broke,” with one brother stabbing and slashing the other “several times with the broken bong causing multiple lacerations to his torso, arms, and hands,” police said in a news release.

“He was being cut with the broken bong glass, the jagged edges of it,” Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “He had a lot of lacerations and wounds.”

As officers pulled up to the home, the brother suspected of assaulting the other — Samuel Jay Faurot, 19 — was on the porch and driveway washing away blood, according to police.

Police detained Faurot and his mother, and found the brother who had been stabbed “bleeding profusely from his wounds” across the street, where he’d gone to escape his brother, the police department said.

‘United Pot Smokers’ weed delivery service sued over ‘confusingly similar’ branding

The injured brother was hospitalized “for moderate stab wounds and lacerations,” and has since been released, according to police. He is 20 years old, the Press Democrat reports.

Officers spoke to the victim and the siblings’ mother, and then arrested Faurot and booked him at the Sonoma County Jail on felony assault charges and on a misdemeanor charge of concealing evidence, police said.

Faurot is set to appear in court on Feb. 27, according to online jail records.

He’s being held on $30,000 bail, the Press Democrat reports.

