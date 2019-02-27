Brutal gang in Puerto Rico killed rivals and fed them to pet reptiles, prosecutors say

A caiman is held by its neck with a pole in a holding tank. Caimans are native to Central and South America, but were introduced to Puerto Rico by stores such as Woolworths that sold baby caimans the size of lizards as pets during the 1960s and 70s. When the caimans began to grow, people released them into the wild, where females rapidly reproduced, laying up to 40 eggs at a time. Ricardo Arduengo AP