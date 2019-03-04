$1.5 billion jackpot winner is unknown, but ‘lottery lawyer’ seeks the spotlight

The identity of the winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot might never be made public.

But not knowing which South Carolina resident hauled in the massive lottery prize didn’t stop Jason Kurland from offering his services.

Kurland is a lawyer with the Rivkin Radler firm in New York, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The day after it was announced the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Simpsonville, Kurland was soliciting the winner, without knowing who he was talking to. Kurland posted advice on Twitter for the winner.

Kurland even tweeted before the Mega Millions drawing was held, advising the jackpot winner to hire the attorney with the Twitter handle “lottery lawyer.”

He also made his pitch on national TV the day before the drawing.

“You need an experienced lottery lawyer who knows what he’s doing or she’s doing, who goes into the lottery commission with you, has your back, can explain the process and really set up your life going forward,” Kurland said while appearing on CNN, according to WHNS.

That’s exactly what the anonymous S.C. resident has done.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announces winner in $1.5 billion Mega Millions contest Wednesday Oct. 24, 2018, in Simpsonville, SC.

His new client recently came into $877,784,124, after choosing to collect the winnings in a one-time payment, the S.C. lottery said in a news release. According to Kurland’s website, he has experience representing winners of nine-digit jackpots.

“I have represented many of the largest jackpot winners in recent history, including the highly publicized winner of the $245 million Powerball prize, the Sea and Sand Trust; the Delaware winner of the $121.6 million Powerball jackpot; the Putnam Avenue Family Trust, which won the $254 million Powerball prize; and the Rhode Island winner of the $336 million Powerball jackpot,” Kurland said on the website.

Kurland will act as the winner’s spokesperson, according to the lottery news release, and could be in Columbia, S.C., for an upcoming news conference.

He says he has experience in front of a microphone. In addition to the spot on CNN, Kurland says on his website that he has appeared on ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News and CNBC, among other outlets, to offer his views on what lottery winners should do.

His first unsolicited advice to the Mega Millions winner was to sign the back of the winning ticket immediately, because “whoever hands it in to the Lottery Commission with their name on the back of it is the winner,” Yahoo reported.

Kurland is expected to advise the S.C. resident on how to avoid squandering the new-found fortune and what to do to make that money growt, in a plan he laid out on CNN, WHNS reported..