Royal Caribbean Cruises hit with $3.38 million in damages in passenger death lawsuit

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. owes $3.38 million to the family of a passenger who died of a heart attack aboard one of its ships in 2016, a federal jury in Miami found Thursday.
Richard Puchalski died during an Alaskan cruise with his family to celebrate his 70th birthday. Phil Parrish and Lawyers from The Haggard Law Firm successfully argued that the ship’s doctor, Dr. Amanda Saunders, made several errors that turned a serious cardiac incident into a fatal heart attack.
Damages were determined to be $34,390.32 in medical expenses and $4.8 million in loss of companionship and pain and suffering. While the jury ruled there was negligence on the part of both Royal Caribbean, in the person of Sanders, and Puchalski, Royal Caribbean was judged to be 70 percent at fault. The cruise line must pay Puchalski’s estate $3,384,073.22.
“Until the cruise line industry makes the long-overdue, necessary changes to the standard of care, more families will suffer these life changing tragedies, and we will continue to file these lawsuits and present to juries these obvious cases of negligence,“ said Michael Haggard, a lawyer for Puchalski’s family.
Royal Caribbean plans to appeal. “We respectfully disagree with the outcome of this case. We are considering our legal options, and we intend to appeal the decision,” said Owen Torres, manager corporate communications for the company.
Puchalski’s family is one of many who have raised concerns about medical care on board cruise ships. Last March, an Illinois woman suffered a stroke aboard a Holland America cruise ship, a subsidiary of Florida-based Carnival Corporation, that left from Fort Lauderdale.
Instead of returning her to Florida for care, the cruise line transported her to the Bahamas, where the hospital was not equipped to treat her condition, according to her lawsuit against the cruise line, leading to permanent brain damage. Another Royal Caribbean passenger, Cynthia Braaf, died from diabetes complications after a cruise in 2017 because of shoddy medical care on board, her family’s lawsuit alleges. Both cases are still pending in federal court.
