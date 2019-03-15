What happened to Bernie Sanders’ head in South Carolina?

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was seen sporting a very large bandage on his forehead in South Carolina Friday.
What happened?
Well, apparently the U.S. senator from Vermont had a run in with a shower door Friday morning in Charleston, and needed seven stitches, reports the Charleston Post and Courier.
The Washington Post reported Sanders’ injuries were caused by “the edge of a glass shower door.”
Politico quoted Sanders Spokeswoman Arianna Jones as saying he went to a walk-in clinic and got seven stitches “out of precaution.”
“The senator has proceeded with all of his scheduled events,” she was quoted saying.
Jones told BuzzFeed News that Sanders “did not sustain the injury by slipping.”
CNN producer Noah Gray tweeted a photo of 77-year-old Sanders at a healthcare town hall meeting, showing Sanders looking otherwise healthy as he greeted people with the bandage on the left side of his head.
The Charleston Post and Courier said Sanders’ staff declined to disclose where Sanders stayed in the Charleston area or the name of the clinic he visited.
