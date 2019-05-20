Wife of controversial SC megachurch pastor launches ‘Harmony’ brand with $38 candles

Instagram

Aventer Gray, the wife of controversial South Carolina megachurch pastor John Gray, is launching her own brand line, she said on Instagram.

John Gray, pastor of Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina, sparked controversy and national headlines last year when he bought his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini for their anniversary. He’s since drawn more criticism for his apparent expensive taste in sneakers and having an “emotional affair” on his wife.

Aventer Gray hosted a sold-out party in Greenville on Sunday to launch her new brand, she said on Instagram and her website.

The Greenville News described the event: “The Instagram-ready launch, at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Greenville, included a room covered in pink and a maze of activities for the approximately 400 attendees, from foot massages to food to a wall of flowers and a make up station.”

Aventer Gray wrote on Instagram that “this is no ordinary launch,” instead saying “it will be an experience.”

“With much prayer, I’ve decided to give you what’s inside of me to uplift, empower, & strengthen WOMEN. Come experience my brand, my new collection of products, & flow with me on this journey for women to Reign in Harmony,” she wrote.





Her website shows a small selection of items for sale, including three candles for $38 each, a bracelet available in silver or rose gold, and a “Harmony Journal.”





The site describes the $25 journal: “This journal ‘Harmony’ is infused with quotes that catalyze your mind, affirm your souls, and spirit. There are lines to record your thoughts to help you realize something that you may not have known before.”

