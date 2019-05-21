Driver whose car ‘flew’ 450 feet off Napa cliff is rescued by helicopter, video shows

Helicopter rescues driver whose car ‘flew’ off Napa cliff, California cops say CHP shared video on Facebook showing the helicopter rescue of a driver whose car flew 150 yards over a Napa cliff, according to highway patrol. The 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CHP shared video on Facebook showing the helicopter rescue of a driver whose car flew 150 yards over a Napa cliff, according to highway patrol. The 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A bicyclist witnessed a car flying over a Napa County cliff on Tuesday morning — and that witness may have saved the driver’s life, according to California authorities.

Highway Patrol officers said a report came in Tuesday just after 9 a.m. that a car had flown about 150 yards off a cliff in the Northern California county, according to a Golden Gate Division Air Operations Facebook post.

A Highway Patrol helicopter — as well as Napa firefighters, CALFIRE and other authorities — responded to the incident.

First responders discovered the car on Monticello Road, near a curve at Wooden Valley Road, SFGATE reports.

“Luckily for the driver, a bicyclist (happened) to be riding in the area and saw her vehicle go over the cliff,” Highway Patrol officers wrote in the Facebook post. “Without the bicyclist observing the vehicle, it’s unknown how long it would’ve taken for her to be found in the heavily wooded area.”

The helicopter lowered a paramedic to the vehicle with a hoist so responders could treat the driver.

Finally, after what officers described as a “lengthy extrication from the vehicle,” the 20-year-old woman involved in the crash was pulled up to the helicopter. She was flown to Queen of the Valley Hospital in stable condition, according to the Highway Patrol.

CHP shared the video of the chopper rescue on its Facebook page. One commenter wished the woman a speedy recovery, and officers responded, saying, it “looks like she will!”

The incident and rescue shut down Monticello Road for three hours, the Napa Valley Register reports.