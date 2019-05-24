National
Deputies investigating shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale mosque
The Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale mosque.
Deputies are responding to the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
CBS4 is reporting there is a body next a car in a parking lot, but the identity of the person is still unknown.
The Masjid Al Iman mosque, at 2542 Franklin Drive, is in that area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
