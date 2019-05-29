Neighbors report nasty stench. A nearby house was full of dead animals, NC cops say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Several cats, dead and alive, and an opossum were found inside a North Carolina home last week, media outlets report.

Neighbors in Davidson County reported a suspicious stench coming from a nearby home and complained about more than a dozen cats wandering around the yard, according to WGHP.

“I personally counted 12 to 15 cats there in the yard and around the house,” William Freeman, a neighbor two houses down, told WGHP.

When Davidson County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they were greeted by an “odor of decay” so strong that they called in members of the fire department, who used air packs to enter the house, according to WXII.

Several dead cats, a dead opossum and several live cats were found inside the house, and the floor was covered in feces and trash, WGHP reported.

There were no people inside the house, WXII reported.

The Sheriff’s Office presented the District Attorney’s Office with the case, seeking charges of animal cruelty, according to The Dispatch, but no one will be charged.