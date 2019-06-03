Driver rams into girl on scooter, tells her ‘we all have to die sometime,’ Utah cops say

Steven Becky Utah County Sheriff's Department

A 19-year-old man swerved to hit an 11-year-old girl on a scooter Friday morning in Draper, Utah, police say, and then lost control and overturned his vehicle, KUTV reports.

After the crash, police say Steven Becky walked up to the girl — sprawled on a nearby front yard — and told her, “We all have to die sometime,” KTVX reported.

Becky, who admitted using Xanax, marijuana, LSD and mushrooms before driving, allegedly told police he deliberately hit the girl “because she was white,” KSTU reported.

“Why would anybody want to do that?” asked Police Chief Jon Eining, The Deseret News reported. The 11-year-old girl, who is friends with a girl in a home where Becky had been living, is hospitalized in serious condition.





Becky faces charges of attempted murder and driving under the influence, KTVX reported.





He was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta on the wrong side of the road when he veered sharply to hit the 11-year-old girl as she walked her electric scooter uphill, KUTV reported.





“(It) hit her, flipped her on the windshield, and then she landed right about here, and then she just started screaming,” said neighbor Clark Santos, describing a home security video of the incident, The Deseret News reported. “It was tough to stomach.”





The Jetta hit a landscape rock in the yard and flipped onto its roof, according to the publication.





Ronald Cook, a witness, told police that Becky crawled out of the overturned Jetta, then “aggressively” walked toward the girl and told her, “We all have to die sometime,” KSTU reported.





When Becky tried to leave, Cook held him until police arrived, according to the station.





The 11-year-old girl suffered a fractured hip and head injuries, KUTV reported. She was wearing a helmet, according to The Deseret News.





“We believe that probably had something to do with the condition she’s in now,” Eining said, the publication reported.

Becky told Cook he had earlier used Xanax and marijuana, and later told a doctor he’d also used mushrooms and LSD, KSTU reported. Police described him as “erratic, uncooperative, aggressive and ‘non sympathetic towards the child victim,’ “ the station said.





He told police he’d hit the girl on purpose “because she was white,” KUTV reported.





