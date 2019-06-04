‘Cinderella,’ her fairy godmother get year of free gas after NC prom night encounter

Devin Bennett was dressed for prom when she met Sherry Allgood at a gas station, Sheetz says. Screengrab from WGHP's Facebook page

A North Carolina teenager was having a “rough start” to her prom night — until a stranger stepped in to offer help.

Now, the chance encounter at a Sheetz gas station in Winston-Salem has earned the two free gas for a year, company spokesman Nick Ruffner wrote in an email to McClatchy.

It all started a few weeks ago, when Devin Bennett’s date didn’t show up to give her a ride to prom, Ruffner said.

The 17-year-old drove herself to the dance and stopped “to fill up her car, while she was already dressed for prom,” WFMY reports.

That’s when she met Sherry Allgood, according to Sheetz.

“The sweet lady decided she wanted to help me pump my gas because she thought Cinderella shouldn’t pump her gas herself,” Bennett said, according to WGHP.

Allgood made the offer so the teenager wouldn’t ruin her prom dress, Ruffner wrote via email.

The girl’s mom, Nikki, “posted about the kindness on social media, which went viral,” the company says.

Sherry Allgood, Emily Sheetz and Devin Bennett pose Monday at a gas station, where Sheetz says a chance encounter occurred. Sheetz

Bennett and Allgood reunited at the gas station Monday and received a year worth of gas, according to Sheetz.

The gift honors “Devin’s spirit and Sherry’s kindness,” the company’s email said.