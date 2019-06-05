‘I own this house.’ California man shrugs off complaints about swastika in front yard

Screengrab from KGO video

Neighbors say the message sent by a giant concrete swastika in the front yard of a home in El Sobrante, California, is pretty clear — but the homeowner disagrees.

“It’s a Tibetan sign that’s way back before swastikas were invented,” said Steve Johnson, who told reporters he “could be” Tibetan, KGO reported.

The Tibetan symbol typically has arms pointing counter-clockwise, while the swastika adopted by the Nazis has arms pointing clockwise, like the symbol in Johnson’s yard, according to the station.

But Johnson had other explanations — numerous ones — when reporters asked about the symbol.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He said he copied the motif from the design of a handrail by his front door, KTVU reported.

“I was just continuing it on my front yard,” Johnson said, according to the outlet.





“It doesn’t represent anything,” Johnson also said, KNTV reported. “That represents me not having to pull weeds over in that part of my yard; that’s what it represents to me. What does it represent to you?”





He also asked “what’s a swastika,” KPIX reported, before ordering reporters off his property.





“I own this house and I’ll put what the hell I want on my front yard and it’s none of you guys’ business, so get the hell off my property!” Johnson said, according to the station.





SHARE COPY LINK A Reddit user noticed that his new boots left swastika-shaped footprints.

Johnson’s neighbors aren’t buying any of his various explanations.





“I was very clear with him about my feelings,” said Renee Schultz, who is Jewish, KNTV reported. “I don’t agree with it; I think it’s wrong. I don’t like it, but it is his yard.”





“I’m very ashamed of it,” said Vince Poehnelt, who said he has lived on the street since 1967, KPIX reported.





But Poehnelt, who said he has known Johnson since childhood, also said he doesn’t think Johnson poses a threat to the neighborhood, KNTV reported.





“I consider the guy harmless,” Poehnelt said. “Maybe he’s a little too lazy to be a full-blown neo-Nazi.”





“I look at his behavior and attitude towards us — we’ve never had a problem with him,” said Mary Salinas, KGO reported. “He’s always nice to us that’s what I can say.”





SHARE COPY LINK Swastikas were spray-painted on about 200 grave markers at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon