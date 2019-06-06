‘Powerful’ or divisive? California city adds ‘In God We Trust’ to police, fire vehicles

The Bakersfield City Council in California voted 4-2 to add donated “In God We Trust” decals to city police and fire vehicles despite opposition from some residents and the ACLU who called it divisive. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police and fire vehicles in Bakersfield, California, soon will sport new “In God We Trust” decals following a 4-2 vote Wednesday by the city council, KERO reported.





“I love the motto,” said Councilmember Jacquie Sullivan, The Bakersfield Californian reported. “It’s meaningful. It’s powerful. Those words are intended to encourage.”





But Councilmember Willie Rivera said “it’s clear this decision doesn’t represent everybody in this community” after 19 people spoke against the idea, according to the publication. Councilmember Andrae Gonzales said his God is “much bigger than a bumper sticker.”





The decals will be donated to the city by In God We Trust America, a non-profit foundation which Sullivan is involved in, KERO reported.





“Unlike God, police officers are fallible,” said Jordan Wells, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney who opposed the decals, The Bakersfield Californian reported. “Their conduct should be scrutinized by the public, and when they overstep their authority, we must insist on accountability.”





City leaders in nearby Delano voted in April to add the motto, which also appears on U.S. currency, to its police vehicles, KGET reported.





The city of Shafter, also nearby, will consider a similar proposal June 18, KERO reported.





Bakersfield, located on the Kern River at the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley, has a population of 380,000.

