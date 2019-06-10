Ex-drummer for Five Finger Death Punch becomes newest member of Indiana Police Department

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Jeremy Spencer left popular metal band Five Finger Death Punch at the end of last year, citing “rigorous physical wear and tear” on his body, Loudersound.com reported.

Now, the 46-year-old will take on a new role as a reserve police officer at Rockport Police Department in his home state of Indiana, Loudwire.com reported.

“I still live in Las Vegas, but it’s an honor to be able to come back to this area when I can and serve the community as a reserve police officer and help out my brothers,” Spencer said in an Instagram post where he donned his new badge.





Spencer was sworn in on Monday, according to the post.

“I’m basically taking what I did in the band and just applying it to this, and trying to do the best I can,” Spencer said, according to WFIE. “You just see the impact they have on everyone’s life. It’s so important.”

Spencer left Five Finger Death Punch in December following his second back surgery, Altpress reported, but he said his new position with the Police Department doesn’t mean he’s retired, according to WFIE.

“I am busy, I have other projects that I’m doing,” Spencer said, according to the TV station. “Just because I’m no longer in the band didn’t mean I retired.”