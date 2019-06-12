Driver’s sneezing fit ends with SUV flipping over, bursting into flames in Tennessee

Video screenshot of eight golfers and construction workers rushing to help man after his SUV flipped in Belle Meade, Tennessee. WKRN video

A driver’s sneezing fit nearly cost him his life this week in middle Tennessee, after his Ford SUV crashed, rolled over and burst into flames in the town of Belle Meade near Nashville, reports ABC11.

The 42-year-old driver was able to escape after several “good Samaritans rushed to the vehicle and worked as a team to turn the SUV upright,” the station reported.

Investigators say the “allergy attack” happened about 2 p.m. Monday, and a video posted by WSMV shows the SUV flipping on its side, then sliding down the middle of the road near the Percy Warner Golf Course. The front of the vehicle is later seen engulfed in flames that spread along the windshield.

The driver was not identified by media outlets.

“I just started sneezing, like my allergies were flaring, and I started sneezing,” the driver told TV station WKRN. “It felt like my front right tire went out, all of a sudden. It was slamming, and it was all a blur. And the next thing I know, I was spinning, and it was over on its side.”

The crash played out in front of “a group of golfers and construction workers” who teamed up to push the SUV upright, allowing the driver to escape, said WKOW.

“My adrenaline was flowing,” the driver told WKRN. “Literally, I had a bruise on my arm and that was it. ... I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? I just flipped this car, and I’m walking away with a bruise?’”