He was shot twice by a robber. Now someone stole his wheelchair, Oklahoma family says

Six months and over a dozen surgeries after Oklahoma City resident Brett Duncan, 20, was shot during a home invasion robbery, he was just starting to recover. Now someone stole his wheelchair, his family says. Photo from Kimberlee Duncan

An outraged family is looking for answers after a shooting survivor’s wheelchair was snatched from their front porch.

Oklahoma City resident Brett Duncan, 20, has been slowly recovering from a January home invasion robbery in which he was shot in the neck and back, according to Tulsa TV station KOTV. His heart also stopped twice after the shooting, KOTV reported.





“We have a long road but he’s alive and determined to live,” Duncan’s mother, Kimberlee Duncan, wrote on Facebook a month after the robbery.

The recovery has been tough and included at least a dozen surgeries, she said on Facebook.

So, when someone stole Brett Duncan’s wheelchair off the family’s front porch “a couple weeks ago,” he couldn’t believe it, according to KFOR.

Surveillance camera footage shows a man walking onto the family’s front porch and apparently searching for something to steal before finally settling on the specialty wheelchair, according to video obtained by KOCO.





“We just feel violated,” Kimberlee Duncan told KOCO. “Like, who goes on someone’s porch and steals their wheelchair?”

The family was renting the wheelchair, according to KOTV, leaving them “on the hook for the $600 to $1,000 to replace” it.

Fortunately, Kimberlee Duncan’s co-worker gave the family a chair to use, KOCO reported, and people have donated more than $10,000 to the family through a GoFundMe page.

However, the family is still searching for the person who shot Brett Duncan.

“It’s hard for me to imagine doing stuff like that to people,” the 20-year-old told KFOR.