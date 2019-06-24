Laser pointers target two military planes in North Carolina, Air Force says

Blue Angels wow huge crowd during air show in Biloxi Thousands gathered on Saturday, July 21, 2018, to see the Blue Angels during the Blues Over Biloxi air show. The air show featured demos by various groups other than the Blue Angels, including the AeroShell Aerobatic Team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands gathered on Saturday, July 21, 2018, to see the Blue Angels during the Blues Over Biloxi air show. The air show featured demos by various groups other than the Blue Angels, including the AeroShell Aerobatic Team.

Laser pointers were aimed at military planes in two separate incidents recently in North Carolina, according to the U.S. Air Force.

The lasers were aimed at the planes near Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg, officials said.

“Lasers can distract or cause serious injury to pilots who already have several things to monitor while airborne,” Pope Army Airfield flight safety manager Rich Galley said in a press release.

“It can cause vision issues and it puts everyone in danger including flight crew members, passengers, and those on the ground. The person may think it’s funny but the results can be catastrophic,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Air Force officials said the incidents occurred “several weeks apart and were coming from two different locations.”

The Federal Aviation Administration recorded more than 5,500 cases of lasers aimed at aircraft in the United States last year, according to the Air Force.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

SHARE COPY LINK A KMBC camera picked up a laser being pointed at the head and eyes of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.