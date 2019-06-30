Trams collide at Dollywood, sending four people to the hospital, park officials say

Three people were hospitalized following a crash at Dollywood. Street View image from July 2017. © 2019 Google

A crash at Dollywood is being investigated after a number of people were hospitalized, theme park officials said.

Saturday’s crash did not involve any of the rides at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, tourist attraction. But visitors to Dollywood were injured, WATE reported.

The injuries occurred after a collision between two trams that were transporting park guests, according to WBIR.

Dollywood officials said “several guests received bumps and bruises,” per WVLT.

Park officials said four people with minor injuries were taken to an area hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” and all had been treated and released by Sunday, WBIR reported.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on one of the park’s service roads, when one tram was stopped off to the side and was rear-ended by the other vehicle, according to WVLT.

Emergency crews from Dollywood, Pigeon Forge and Sevier County responded to the collision, which is still being investigated, according to WATE.

“Each one of our guests is very important to us, and we are dealing with each family individually,” Dollywood vice president of marketing and public relations Pete Owens said in a WBIR report.

This is not the first crash involving a tram at Dollywood.

In December 2017, a passenger tram smashed into a guardrail, but no injuries were reported, according to WBIR.

