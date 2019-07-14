Huge snake grabs Texas angler’s prize fish and refuses to let go, video shows

Watch huge snake attack fish On July 7, 2019 a man caught a snake while fishing. His reaction is priceless. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On July 7, 2019 a man caught a snake while fishing. His reaction is priceless.

A Texas man reeled in a viral video when he landed a huge snake feeding on a fish as shown in a Twitter post.

A man calling himself Texas Wild Boy on Twitter posted the video July 7. It shows a snake coiled around a fish, which the serpent is biting, then pans to the angler’s deadpan reaction.

“The things I go through with bayou fishing,” the caption on the Twitter post reads.

The post had 216,000 likes and 55,000 retweets by Sunday morning.





“Fishing is supposed to be relaxing. That’s not making me relaxed,” read one comment on the post.





“It’s a bad day for that fish. Definitely a lose lose,” read another comment.