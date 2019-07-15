Boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker dies after being hit by car, VA cops say

Welterweight Pernell Whitaker celebrates his victory following his 12th round decision over Wilfredo Rivera in the WBC Welterweight Championship at the James L. Knight Center Friday, Sept. 20, 1996 in Miami. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Associated Press

Boxing champion Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker died after he was hit by a car in Virginia on Sunday night, media outlets report.

Whitaker, 55, died at a “busy Virginia Beach intersection,” WVEC reports.

The 1984 Olympic gold medalist was a native of nearby Norfolk, according to WTKR. He retired in 2001 after a career that included 40 wins, “four losses and one draw,” the station reports.

“I guess he was wearing dark clothes, the road was dark and the driver didn’t see him,” his son, Devon Whitaker told The Virginian-Pilot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.