Woman viciously beaten by group of women while tubing down Texas river, she says

A tubing trip near Devil’s Playground in Texas turned into a hellish experience for a Missouri City woman on Saturday.

Lindsey Rose, 30, had just finished tubing the Guadalupe River with her husband when they set aside their inner tubes, KABB reported. When a group of four women tried to take the tubes, Rose says, she asked them what they were doing.

The next thing she remembers is waking up in a pool of blood, KHOU reported.

“One of the girls just started being ugly and I was like ‘I just want to see the tube,’” Rose said, according to the TV station. “I don’t remember anything else after that. I woke up and I had a pile of blood on the floor and going to the emergency room.”

Lindsey Rose’s husband called her sister, Elizabeth Rose, in a panic.

Lindsey Rose had to see a plastic surgeon after she said she was attacked after tubing a river in New Braunfels, Texas. Screengrab: KSAT Twitter

“The next thing he told me was she has this big gash on her forehead,” Elizabeth Rose said, according to KABB. “’It’s horrible Liz, It’s horrible.’ And I’m just thinking, ‘Oh my God, what happened?’”

“The cut was so deep, it went down to my skull,” Lindsey Rose said, according to KHOU.

A gruesome photo posted to Elizabeth Rose’s Facebook page shows a gaping gash across her sister’s forehead, just above her left eye.

Lindsey Rose was taken to the hospital with “a broken nose, two black eyes, a deep cut to the forehead and several scratches all over her body,” San Antonio Express-News reported.

Plastic surgeons had to work for hours to stitch her up, KHOU reported. Lindsey Rose said she was waiting to see her 3-year-old son because she, “[doesn’t] want him to see mommy like this.”

In a Facebook post, Lindsey Rose wrote that she’s still in pain but thankful for the support she’s been receiving.

The campground where the incident occurred did not have any surveillance cameras and there were no witnesses, but area police are investigating the incident, San Antonio Express-News reported.