Church group’s bus explodes on trip home from Texas summer camp, video shows

A bus carrying children home from a summer camp in Texas exploded and burst into flames on Thursday just after passengers made their exit, video shows.

Video obtained by KENS shows thick, black smoke billowing from the charter bus as firefighters attempt to douse the flames with water.

Camp Buckner in Burnet said the campers from Summit Christian Church in San Antonio had left Thursday morning and were headed home when the bus caught fire, according to a Facebook post.

“The staff at Camp Buckner were in disbelief,” the Facebook post said.

A girl on the bus said she felt shaking and saw smoke, prompting the campers to exit the bus, her mother told KENS. The bus “exploded” just minutes later, the mother told the San Antonio TV station.

Paramedics said six children between the ages of 12 and 15 had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to KVUE. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, the Austin TV station reported.

The church said all the kids were “safe and sound” in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“We are thankful for God’s protection and for our leaders quick action to get everyone out safely,” the Facebook post said.