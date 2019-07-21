‘Happy Birthday Loser.’ 2-year-old’s adorably sad reaction to cake fail wins fans

Melin Jones and her husband purchased a cake for their daughter’s 2nd birthday, but there was a mixup at the Missouri Walmart. Screengrab: Melin Jones Facebook

A 2-year-old girl in Missouri got a bad case of the birthday blues after she received a cake with a rather sassy birthday message, a photo shows.

Melin Jones went to Walmart to get a birthday cake made for her daughter Elizabeth, she wrote in a Facebook post. The cake was meant to have a message with her daughter’s nickname.

“I got her a cake at Walmart and asked the lady to write ‘Happy birthday, Lizard,’” she wrote.

Jones said that she didn’t look at the order form. Instead, she told the baker what she wanted on the cake and the baker wrote it down, ABC reported.

“I was kind of in a hurry and I guess I just thought there would be no problems with something so simple,” she said, according to ABC.

It wasn’t until Jones was unloading her car that she noticed something was off.

“The lady didn’t hear ‘Lizard,’ she heard ‘loser,’” Jones wrote.

But instead of getting frustrated, Jones and her husband decided to have a little fun. They took a photo of Elizabeth standing in front of the cake looking convincingly and adorably sad. However, Jones said Elizabeth was far from upset.

“No, she couldn’t read and no we didn’t tell her what it said (she wouldn’t have understood anyway),” Jones wrote on Facebook.

Eventually, Jones bought a new cake, stating that it was her fault for not checking the order form.

“I couldn’t let my daughter have a loser cake,” she wrote.

The post has been shared more than 2,000 times, and users have said Elizabeth should be immortalized as a meme.

Several commenters did just that, one pasting the image into a scene from “The Office” and another captioning the photo with “When you swallow your self respect and double text and they leave you on read.”

One user even “fixed” the cake, editing “Lizard” in place of “loser.”