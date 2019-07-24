Mueller says his report did not exonerate President Trump of obstruction

Mueller makes opening statement before Congress Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee on July 24, 2019. He spoke briefly about the purpose of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and summarized his report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee on July 24, 2019. He spoke briefly about the purpose of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and summarized his report.

At the start of his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Special Counsel Robert Mueller told members that his findings did not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice.

Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), citing the report, asked Mueller if his findings saw no obstruction. “No,” Mueller replied.

Then Nadler asked if the special counsel report exonerated the president.

The president “was not exculpated,” Mueller told the committee. Trump had earlier tweeted Wednesday morning that there was “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller said at a May press conference in Washington that the report his office released following the probe into Russian 2016 election meddling was tantamount to his testimony.

His lengthy report found no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to influence the election, but did list 10 possible instances of obstruction of justice by the president during the probe. Mueller also announced his office was closing up shop at the news conference.

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

But the Democrats who lead the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees in U.S. House of Representatives decided to subpoena Mueller to testify, announcing on June 25 that the former FBI head would appear before lawmakers in open session July 17.

“We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a June statement.

Nadler and Schiff acknowledged Mueller’s preference to let his “written work to speak for itself” in their June letter accompanying the subpoena, but the pair wrote that “the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions.”

Mueller’s May press conference sparked some Democrats to call for Trump’s impeachment, with some pointing to Mueller’s comment that “if we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the President did commit a crime.”

Those impeachment calls included a handful of Democratic presidential candidates.

“I believe a fair inference from what he heard from Bob Mueller is there would have been indictments returned against this president,” if not for the Justice Department guidance saying a president can’t be charged, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., told reporters during a stop in South Carolina, McClatchy reported. On Twitter, Harris called Mueller’s news conference statements “an impeachment referral.”

On March 24, 2019 President Trump responded to the release of findings from Robert Mueller's report as "a complete takedown that failed." No collusion with Russia was found in Mueller's investigation, but it also did not exonerate Trump.