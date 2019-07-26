National
Texas first responders save Katie the chinchilla with pet oxygen mask, photos show
Katie is a very lucky chinchilla.
After firefighters put out a house fire Thursday around 5 p.m. in Williamson County, Texas, they learned that a pet chinchilla was still inside the home — so they went in and found the animal, which “appeared to be unconscious and struggling to breathe,” KXAN reported.
Other first responders took it from there.
Paramedic Kelly Terrell used a pet resuscitation mask to give the chinchilla potentially lifesaving oxygen, the Williamson County Office of Emergency Management wrote on Twitter Friday.
“We’re thankful we could help this furry family member!” county emergency managers said.
Photos first responders shared from the scene show a pair of rescuers holding the pet up to the oxygen mask.
“These specially-designed animal masks are used to help them breathe after being exposed to smoke inhalation by delivering pure, clean oxygen through the small and snug mask,” county emergency managers explained in a Facebook post Friday.
Williamson County authorities said the fire injured one person, but not seriously, KXAN reports.
