A singing donkey joins SC man in ‘Lion King’ duet in this hilarious viral video

Donkey joins in as SC man sings ‘The Lion King’ opening A SC man posted a video on Facebook of a donkey joining in with him singing 'The Lion King' opening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A SC man posted a video on Facebook of a donkey joining in with him singing 'The Lion King' opening.

A video of a donkey joining in with a South Carolina man as he sang “The Lion King” opening has gone viral.

Travis Kinley, from Sumter, posted the video on Thursday and, as of Sunday, it has 1.5 million views and over 41,000 shares.

He starts the video by showing a donkey and a pony in the background.

“Had to get all the animals around me for this one,” he says in the video.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He then starts loudly singing the opening from the movie “The Lion King” and, a few seconds into the video, Nathan the donkey “joined in” with him and started loudly braying as Kinley sang.

“Did the Lion King opening and Nathan joined in with me,” Kinley wrote on Facebook. “I love this dude.”

The video also has nearly 250 comments as of Sunday.

“I have found my soul animal,” Kinley wrote in the comments section of the video. “I may not be able to ride him - but he understands me.”