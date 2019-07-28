‘A slap in the face.’ Car hit by tire thieves gets parking ticket, S.F couple says

A parking ticket for a car propped on milk crates after four tires were stolen overnight left a San Francisco couple “livid,” but the California city says the citation has since been dismissed. Screengrab from KNTV video

Discovering that overnight tire thieves had left their 2016 Toyota Corolla perched on four milk crates was bad enough for one San Francisco couple, KTVU reported.

Then a city parking enforcement officer left a $79 parking ticket on the windshield of the stranded vehicle as they tried to arrange for it to be towed, KNTV reported.

“I was livid. I was completely livid when I walked outside,” said Kristan Dow, KTVU reported. “So it was kind of a slap in the face to an already horrible morning.”

The city has since dismissed the ticket, parking officials wrote in a Twitter post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On our website, there is a form to contest the ticket in a situation such as this, provided that they have a copy of the police report. Once a citation is protested with the proper documentation, the citation should be dismissed. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) July 26, 2019

“We want to update that we tracked down the proper documentation and requested the ticket be dismissed,” the post by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency reads.

“No action needed by the family,” the Twitter post continues. “We understand this happens, & have a system in place for vehicle owners when their car is stolen.”

The couple says they’re happy about the dismissal but question why they received a citation in the first place, KNTV reported.

“He has discretion to not write a ticket,” Dan Dow said, KTVU reported. “He could walk by, and do I have to be, like, dead in the driver’s seat with the registration pinned to my chest? Is that a reason to walk by the car and not give it a ticket?”

“I’m not angry so much about what happened to the car so much as the fact that we got a ticket,” Kristan Dow said, KNTV reported.

SHARE COPY LINK A man who stole a MEDIC ambulance crashes into three cars and runs away in North Carolina parking lot.