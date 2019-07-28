‘It was terror.’ 3 dead, 12 others injured in attack at Gilroy Garlic Festival

Raw video from Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been reported in California. At least 5 people are injured after a suspect in the mass shooting opened fire at Christmas Hill Park in CA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been reported in California. At least 5 people are injured after a suspect in the mass shooting opened fire at Christmas Hill Park in CA.

A city councilman says three people have been killed and 12 others are injured after a shooting at a festival in Gilroy, the Associated Press reported.

Councilman Dion Bracco said those are preliminary figures following Sunday’s shooting at Christmas Hill Park where the festival was held, according to the AP.

Jane Howard was helping clean up at the Rotary Wine tent when she first heard the gunshots.

“Then people started running toward us,” said Howard, the executive director of Visit Gilroy, which partners with the Gilroy Garlic Festival on the event.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Video first posted on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

Howard told The Fresno Bee she did not see the shooter. She was with a group of 50 or so people that sheltered inside a secured trailer was used to cool wine. They stayed hidden in the trailer for about 45 minutes until police escorted the group to Las Animas Elementary School, a 10 minutes walk from the festival grounds.

At the school, buses were waiting to take people back to their cars, though some vehicles, including Howard’s were in areas inside the police perimeter. Those people were getting rides with friends, family or others in the community, she said.

“We are taking care of each other.”

Howard was able to get in touch with her husband, who came to pick her up and help shuttle others to their homes as well.

Howard was shocked by the sudden violence.

“All of us right now just need to decompress and make sure that everyone is safe.”

Necola Adams traveled from Merced to Gilroy to attend the Garlic Festival just like she does every year.

She was at the festival with a friend and left minutes before the shooting started. They were just out of the gate when she heard a volunteer on a two-way radio get a call from his friend inside the festival.

There was an active shooter, he said, and he was hiding in his truck.

“The look on that young man’s face, it was terror,” Adams said. “The look on his face let me know it was not a joke.”

While early videos showed people running out of the festival, Adams said she saw some volunteers running back into the festival grounds. She could hear sirens as she was driving out, but didn’t know what exactly had happened until she saw a breaking news alert.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene at the annual food festival in central California, the Associated Press reported.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou says the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions, according to the AP.

Officials from the Gilroy Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a tweet, the Gilroy police said the scene was still active and that Gavilan College at parking lot B was being used as reunification center for those looking for loved ones. There is also a witness/family reunification phone line at 408-846-0583.

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting Sunday night. “Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!” he wrote.

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

At least one bystander thought the gunshots were fireworks until she saw several people with injuries, the Mercury News reported.

Witnesses to the shooting Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California described the confusion and panic at the scene, the Mercury News reported.

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the newspaper that spent the day at the Gilroy Garlic Festival with her friends and relatives.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” Reyes said. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

Reyes told the Mercury News that she didn’t run at first because the gunshots sounded like fireworks. “It started going for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming.”

Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the newspaper that he was at the front of the festival’s Vineyard stage when he heard what sounded like a firework. “But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening,” Jones said.

Gilroy is a city of roughly 50,000 in Santa Clara County. It’s dubbed the “Garlic Capital of the World,” and the annual garlic festival is a three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people. Sunday was the final day of this year’s event, the AP reported.

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

The Associated Press contributed reporting.