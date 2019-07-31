Officer steals counterfeit money and spends it at Dollar General stores, SC cops say

Sallica Rose Williams, a Kingstree police officer, was charged with misconduct in office.

A police officer was behind bars after she was accused of stealing counterfeit money from her department and spending it at dollar stores, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday.

Sallica Rose Williams failed to fulfill her duties as a member of the Kingstree Police Department, according to an arrest warrant.

From July 5-8, the 46-year-old Bishopville resident took counterfeit $100 bills from the evidence section at her police department, according to the arrest warrant.

While wearing her police uniform on July 8, Williams spent two of the fake bills at different Dollar General stores in Williamsburg County, the arrest warrant shows.

Williams confessed to the crime, and there is video surveillance of the incidents, according to the arrest warrant.

Information on how much counterfeit money Williams took from the evidence locker was not available.

She was taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center and charged with misconduct in office, SLED said in a news release.

Messages left with the Police Department asking about Williams’ employment status were not immediately returned.

