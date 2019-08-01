Drunk school leader head-butts another superintendent at Whataburger, Texas cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A drunk superintendent in Texas is accused of head-butting another superintendent at a Whataburger in San Antonio, media outlets report.

Now school board members have suspended the superintendent for three days — but only because he didn’t “promptly” tell them about it earlier this summer, The Associated Press reports.

Xavier De La Torre and Jose Espinoza, both superintendents of El Paso school districts, went to San Antonio for a leadership conference in June and ran into each other at a Whataburger, KFOX reported.

De La Torre made a comment about Espinoza’s clothes, according to a police report obtained by KDBC. Then he’s accused of head-butting Espinoza, who punched De La Torre back, according to the police report, the El Paso Times reported. An off-duty cop at the restaurant saw the head-butt and detained the two men until police officers arrived, according to the report.

De La Torre was apparently drunk because officers smelled “the odor of intoxicants emitting from his person, slurred speech, and red bloodshot eyes,” according to KDBC.

Espinoza declined to press charges against De La Torre, but considered himself a victim of an assault, KDBC reported.

“Let me be very clear this was not a fight,” Espinoza told KVIA. “This was an assault.”

In a statement, De La Torre apologized for his conduct in the “unfortunate incident” but denied that he was the aggressor, according to KVIA.

“I did not head butt anyone,” his statement said, KVIA reported. “I understand there is information in the public domain that states otherwise, but this information is inaccurate as to the actual events that transpired that night.”

The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to suspend De La Torre for three days without pay, according to KFOX. The school board deliberated for several hours but didn’t mention anything about what police described as an “assault by contact,” the El Paso Times reported.

Instead, school board members said the disciplinary action against De La Torre — who makes over $300,000 per year — was for failing to tell them about “the incident in question,” the newspaper reported.