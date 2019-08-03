Multiple casualties, 1 person in custody after shooting at El Paso mall, police say

Video shows police helping injured during El Paso shooting Video shows police helping injured during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video shows police helping injured during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured.

Multiple people have been killed and one man is in custody after a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in east El Paso, according to police and city officials.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo originally said that three people were in custody, but an El Paso police spokesman confirmed only one.

Sgt. Robert Gomez, the spokesman, said there were multiple casualties but said he could not confirm numbers or conditions.

El Paso police Sgt. Enrique Castillo told CNN that police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

TV station KTSM reported that 18 people had been injured inside a Walmart. At least 22 people were injured, CNN reported. They were taken to two El Paso hospitals.

Videos taken inside the mall that have circulated on social media have shown people frantically running away and officers shouting “hands up!”

President Trump was briefed on the shooting and the White House is monitoring the situation, White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said in a statement.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that “the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss,” he said. “While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families.”

He said the state and the Department of Public Safety are assisting El Paso police as they conduct their investigation. The state has deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams and aircraft to the scene of the active shooter situation.

Glendon Oakly, a witness to the shooting, said on CNN around 2:20 p.m. that he had heard gunshots while inside a Foot Locker and the cage came down outside the store. He picked up multiple children as he fled the store, he said.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

At least three businesses were put on lockdown in a three-mile radius of the mall, CNN reported.

A second mall roughly two and a half miles away from Cielo Vista was also on lockdown, an employee at a liquor store attached to the mall told CNN.

The incident occurred less than a week after three people, including two children, were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, Calif.

This story will be updated as we get more information.