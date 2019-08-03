National
El Paso mass shooting suspect is from Dallas-Fort Worth area, records show
Police say they have El Paso shooting suspect in custody
Multiple law enforcement sources say police have identified the suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.
Crusius is from North Texas, with his last known address listed in Allen, about 30 miles north of Dallas, according to public records.
Crusius is in custody, law enforcement sources said.
Multiple casualties have been reported after the shooting in east El Paso, according to police and city officials.
Sources told WFAA-TV that ATF and FBI agents are searching homes and interviewing people in North Texas who might be related to the suspect.
Law enforcement officers are in unmarked vehicles outside a house in Allen that public records indicate is Crusius’ last known address.
Federal sources told CNN that investigators are reviewing an online posting, believed to be written by Crusius days before the shooting, that may speak to a motive.
