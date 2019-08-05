Trump strongly denounces white supremacists, domestic terrorists after weekend massacres

El Paso shooting: “We will seek the death penalty” El Paso, Texas, authorities outline the charges they are considering filing against the 21-year-old man suspected in Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El Paso, Texas, authorities outline the charges they are considering filing against the 21-year-old man suspected in Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart.

After two shootings in less than 24 hours massacred 29 people and injured dozens more, President Donald Trump denounced racism and white supremacy.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America,” the president said in a speech from the White House Monday.

“These barbaric slaughters are an assault on our communities, an attack on our nation and a crime against all humanity. We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror,” he said.

At a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, a gunman opened fire on back-to-school shoppers, killing at least 20 and injuring many more. Police arrested a 20-year-old man and say he had posted a racist anti-immigrant manifesto online just before the massacre, according to USA Today.

““The first lady and I join all Americans in pray and grieving for the victims, their families and the survivors. We will stand by their side forever. We will never forget,” Trump said monday.

Just 13 hours later, another man opened fire at a bar crowded with Saturday night customers in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and 27 injured in the minute before police killed the gunman, NBC News reports.

Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted a call for lawmakers to strengthen background checks for gun buyers. But he also said the gun control measures could be tied to a deal on immigration reform.

....this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

“We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” the president tweeted.

“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them,” Trump said on Twitter.

But gun control legislation and immigration reform have been two of the most contentious debates on Capitol Hill since long before the start of the Trump administration.

According to the Associated Press, “The Democrat-led House has passed a gun control bill that includes fixes to the nation’s firearm background check system, but it has languished in the Republican-controlled Senate. And Trump himself has reneged on previous pledges to strengthen gun laws.”

