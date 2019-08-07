Bride carries her premature baby ‘as her flowers’ during wedding in NC hospital

NC has a rising rate of premature births. The state has a plan to improve. North Carolina has a high rate of premature births and infant deaths. The state is working to improve, says Belinda Pettiford, head of the women's health branch at NC DHHS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina has a high rate of premature births and infant deaths. The state is working to improve, says Belinda Pettiford, head of the women's health branch at NC DHHS.

A North Carolina couple was planning to get married at the courthouse when the bride went into pre-term labor, WakeMed Hospital said on Instagram.

Amanda and Edwin Acevedo’s son Oliver was born on June 14, according to Amanda Acevedo’s Facebook post.

He was born at 30 weeks and three days and weighed 3 pounds and 14.6 ounces, according to WakeMed.

A pregnancy typically lasts for about 40 weeks, according to the New York State Department of Health

Mallory Magelli McKeown, WakeMed family navigator, heard that the couple’s plans to get married at the courthouse had been put on hold with the birth of their baby and called them with a suggestion: a wedding at the hospital, WakeMed said on Instagram.

The couple loved the idea and got married at WakeMed’s Raleigh campus, the post said.

The bride carried Oliver, who was wearing a suit and was 7 weeks old at that point, down the aisle “as her flowers,” the post said.

McKeown officiated the wedding and doctors, nurses and family attended, WakeMed said. Nurses also decorated their room.

Oliver now weighs 7 pounds and 10.6 ounces, WakeMed said Tuesday.

“Congratulations to this beautiful family,” the post said.