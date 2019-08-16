Federal investigation launched into fiery plane crash that injured Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife involved in Tennessee plane crash Dale Earnhardt Jr,, his wife and their daughter were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee. No serious injuries have been reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dale Earnhardt Jr,, his wife and their daughter were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee. No serious injuries have been reported.

Federal officials are investigating what prompted the fiery plane crash that sent retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. to a hospital Thursday in east Tennessee.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced in a tweet it is sending two investigators to Elizabethton to look for possible causes of the “runway excursion accident involving a Cessna 680 business jet.”

Detours around the crash site remained in place Friday, as authorities worked to keep fans and sightseers away during the investigation, reported WJHL. In a statement to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration said it will also investigate while the NTSB works to determine the cause of the crash.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy, and their 1-year-old daughter, Isla Rose, escaped the burning plane with two crew members, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Earnhardt, 44, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged Thursday, officials said. He was headed to a race at Bristol Motor Speedway at the time, to work as an on-air analyst for NBC Sports. The network offered no details on his condition.

Finally laying down for the night and want to say thank you to God, the angels among us, our pilots, first responders, medical staff, our NASCAR family and everyone that has reached out in whatever way to support us all. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 16, 2019

It was announced late Thursday that Earnhardt intends to “take the weekend off” from broadcasting duties to be with his family, the Associated Press reported.

Earnhardt has yet to comment on the crash, which happened when his plane skidded off a runway about 3:40 p.m. and crashed at an airport in Elizabethton, a small town in far east Tennessee, according to a release from the Carter County officials.

However, his sister, Kelley Earnhardt, released a statement via Twitter early Friday: “Want to say thank you to God, the angels among us, our pilots, first responders, medical staff, our NASCAR family and everyone that has reached out in whatever way to support us all.”

NASCAR Statement: “We’re extremely relieved to learn that Dale, Amy, Isla and the pilots of the aircraft are safe, and we commend the first responders and medical staff for their quick action. We look forward to seeing Dale back at the race track very soon.” — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 16, 2019

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunsford said at the news conference Thursday that the plane had already started to burn as the Earnhardt family and flight crew escaped, including “flames coming from where the family had just been sitting,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

The plane was largely destroyed by the fire, photos show.

Photos and videos from the scene reveal the fuselage cracked down the middle “and a combination of flames and black smoke was billowing from the opening,” the Observer reported.

Elizabethton’s municipal airport is 14 miles south of Bristol Motor Speedway, where Earnhardt was schedule to do race coverage, the Observer reported.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ashley Garcia captured this footage of EMS treating Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the scene of the plane crash in Tenn.



He and his family ARE OKAY.

MORE: https://t.co/84GlSOi5cU pic.twitter.com/lDpl1skTjA — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) August 15, 2019

NEW: Video shows thick, black smoke rising from the site of a small plane crash that was carrying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family. Everyone on board, including Earnhardt, escaped the wreck, said the local sheriff. https://t.co/2nqljR6C5C pic.twitter.com/noizctpZVk — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019