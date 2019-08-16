‘Send them back!’ Racist flyers on Texas campus depict ‘The Squad,’ photos show

Trump ‘not happy’ with ‘send her back’ chants, Omar calls him a fascist Hours after supporters of President Donald Trump chanted "Send her back" at a North Carolina rally for the president, Rep. Ilhan Omar delivered a sharp rebuke to the president. Trump told reporters he was unhappy with the chant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hours after supporters of President Donald Trump chanted "Send her back" at a North Carolina rally for the president, Rep. Ilhan Omar delivered a sharp rebuke to the president. Trump told reporters he was unhappy with the chant.

Police at Rice University in Houston, Texas, are investigating after racist flyers showing the four Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad” appeared on campus this week.

“Send them back!” the flyers read. “Deport the commie brown infestation.”

Students reported seeing the flyers taped up Thursday on an entrance sign, as well as near Baker College and Will Rice College, FOX 26 reports.

The lawmakers caricatured on the flyers are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, KTRK reported. The flyers “purport to be from the hate group Daily Stormer,” according to the TV station.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Twitter and at campaign rallies, President Donald Trump has elevated and criticized the freshmen lawmakers who make up the so-called “Squad,” all of whom are women of color. He wrote on Twitter in July that they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Just days after that tweet, when Trump spoke about Omar at a North Carolina rally, chants of “send her back” erupted in the crowd, McClatchy news group reported. Omar is a U.S. citizen who was born in Somalia.

SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump made his first 2020 campaign stop in North Carolina on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, lashing out at four liberal Democratic congresswomen of color who he has accused of hating the country and said they should leave it.

One Rice student posted a photo of the racist flyer on Twitter, writing that he was “utterly disgusted” and “heartbroken.”

i’m utterly disgusted, and i’m heartbroken. i can’t believe someone thought this was funny. this kind of talk comes from a place of evil, and those who propagate it have absolutely no soul whatsoever. i’m proud my friends called it out; now, it’s up to uni officials to respond. pic.twitter.com/r13tQ1VO8J — cordero lopez (@cordero_lopez99) August 15, 2019

Rice President David Leebron responded to the student directly, writing that “this is indeed disgusting. It would be so at any time and any place, but especially offensive just before our new students arrive.”

Leebron said the school is investigating.

“One person did observe a person tacking the flyer to entrance 20 and reported it,” Leebron wrote. “The flyer posted appears to be the same as one posted at several Seattle synagogues & churches a few days ago. These particular posters appear to originate with a neo-Nazi org. It is, as you say, heartbreaking that such people feel empowered to commit such despicable acts.”

So far as we know, two additional such flyers have been posted on the campus and removed. RUPD officers will be canvassing the campus to see if any others have been posted. If you see someone posting such an offensive item on Rice property, please call RUPD. [cont. — David Leebron (@davidleebron) August 16, 2019

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the flyers in Seattle were reportedly put up by a masked man last weekend.

Yesterday, the 3 synagogues in my Southeast Seattle neighborhood were plastered with racist, Trumpist, anti-Semitic flyers touting the Nazi website, Daily Stormer.



Actual Nazis are promoting themselves using Trump's own language. But, you know, both sides! pic.twitter.com/nC41x8rR5G — Goldy (@GoldyHA) August 12, 2019

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, which encompasses Houston, thanked the Rice student for tweeting out the flyer.

No place for hate. Thank you @cordero_lopez99 for raising awareness. https://t.co/1palhhXXwK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 16, 2019

“We don’t want to see anyone spreading hate speech so we’re definitely concerned, and we follow these trends,” Rice University Police Captain Clemente Rodriguez said, according to KTRK. “We want to be on top of it, and in case this foreshadows something else more serious we want to prevent that.”