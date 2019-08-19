Woman hid brother in treehouse after he mistakenly stole a toddler, NC cops say

Screengrab of Winston-Salem Journal tweet

A man in North Carolina who police say stole a car with a 1-year-old sleeping in the backseat reportedly tried to hold up in a treehouse before turning himself in.

His sister and her boyfriend are accused of helping him hide there, according to media reports.

Police records show Lisa Renee Meade, 52, and Gregory Allen Nill, 53, were arrested Friday in Davidson County. The pair was charged with felony accessory after the fact, The Dispatch reported.

Meade’s brother, Michael R. Enochs, 54, turned himself into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 12 and is facing charges related to motor vehicle theft and first-degree kidnapping, Fox8 reported.

Michael R. Enoch, 54, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle. Guilford County Sheriff's Office

Police issued an Amber Alert earlier that morning for Legend Masir Goodwine, who disappeared from a High Point parking lot — roughly 4 miles northwest from where Enochs reportedly lives in Archdale.

Legend was asleep in the backseat of a Gold Acura TL that was left running and unlocked on South Main Street in High Point on Aug. 11, police said. The mother told officers she had gone inside a store to make a purchase.

Authorities eventually found the Acura, with the child inside, in Davidson County — a nearly 30-minute drive southwest of High Point.

Meade lives 900 feet from where the car and child were later found, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

According to The Dispatch, Enochs had reportedly visited Meade at her home roughly nine hours before that discovery was made.

The couple reportedly tried to help Enoch by keeping him concealed in a treehouse on Nill’s property in Lexington, Fox8 reported.

Meade, who received a $5,000 secured bond, and Nill, who received a $40,000 secured bond, is expected to appear in court Sept. 23, the Dispatch reported.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Enochs is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $250,000 bond. His first court appearance is is slated to be Oct. 4.

