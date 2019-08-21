California woman went outside house to water plants and disappeared, deputies say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Authorities in Northern California are searching for clues after a woman disappeared from her Discovery Bay home on Tuesday.

Ching “Ping” Chen, the 53-year-old missing woman, was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday by her husband, who flagged down a deputy from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office to say his wife had disappeared from their Beaver Lane home, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on Facebook Wednesday morning.

The husband told authorities that around 7 p.m. “his wife went outside to water the plants but had not returned,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man started searching for his wife and notified deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A K-9 and drone were used to try to find Chen, but those efforts weren’t successful, deputies said. The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook update on Wednesday afternoon that the search continues and shared a photo of Chen.

The family’s home is in an unincorporated portion of eastern Contra Costa County that’s “surrounded by water,” NBC Bay Area reported.

Deputies described Chen as 4-feet-11-inches tall and 88 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and blonde highlights.

“She was last seen wearing a light green tank top, green shorts and pink sandals,” deputies said.

NBC Bay Area reporter Jodi Hernandez shared video on Twitter on Wednesday showing authorities searching for Chen in boats.

Search boats looking in waterway behind missing Discovery Bay woman’s home. She hasn’t been seen since she went out to water the plants last night. pic.twitter.com/hKBAFwuIto — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) August 21, 2019

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call (925) 646-2441.