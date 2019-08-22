Neighbor shoots at dogs with BB gun. Then they turn on him, South Carolina cops say

What to do if a dog attacks you More than 4.5 million Americans are bitten by dogs each year. Here are some recommendations for protecting yourself if you're attacked by a dog and what to do after the attack has ended. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 4.5 million Americans are bitten by dogs each year. Here are some recommendations for protecting yourself if you're attacked by a dog and what to do after the attack has ended.

A man having an “ongoing” feud with his neighbor was sent to a hospital after her dogs turned on him, South Carolina officials say.

Deputies say the man used a BB gun on Wednesday to fire toward pets belonging to Tonya Cook Wilson, who lived in the house behind him near the town of Cowpens, news outlets report.

“The male with the gun then came over onto his neighbor’s property and got into a verbal altercation with the dog owner and was acting in aggressive manner toward her,” the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At least six dogs attacked the man and a woman who was with him, officials say.

The dogs were “pretty much mauling him” even after he fell onto the ground, Sheriff Steve Mueller told WSPA.

Wilson tried to get her dogs under control when she got bit, too, deputies say.

The man needed surgery after the attack, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

Wilson told WHNS her dogs were being protective after the BB gun shooting.

She and her neighbor had been in an “ongoing dispute,” the station reports.

After the incident, Mueller says the man could face charges “all the way up to animal cruelty,” WSPA reports.

Wilson was charged with not having rabies tags, and some of her dogs were quarantined, Cherokee County deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says Wilson had “over 20” dogs on her property during the time of the attack.