Man sics dog on deputies during arrest, NC sheriff says. Now the dog is dead.

A suspect in eastern North Carolina set his dog on deputies as they approached his home on Sunday, media outlets reported.

Now the dog is dead and the suspect is in jail.

Law enforcement officials in Pitt County were arresting Stanley Tyson, 27, on domestic violence-related charges when the dog, described as a pit bull, charged them, WITN reported.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Department did not respond Tuesday to McClatchy news group’s request for comment but did post on Facebook about the alleged attack.

“Such a sad case,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are so very happy that our deputy will be okay but disheartened about the dog.”

Tyson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor communication of threats and felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, according to Pitt County Detention Center records.

Tyson “remained sitting and disengaged” during the attack, according to WITN.

Deputies tried to stop the dog when Tyson allegedly failed to control it, WCTI12 reported. After Deputy J. Dobbs was bitten on the leg, his colleague fired a handgun at the dog, according to the media outlet.

The dog died, and Tyson was taken into custody, ABC12 reported.

Dobbs was treated for injuries he sustained during the attack and has since returned to duty, the Daily Reflector in Greenville reported.

The sheriff’s office said Tyson intentionally orchestrated the attack, according to the newspaper.

Tyson is also accused of putting $300 worth of his girlfriend’s clothing in a tub and pouring bleach on it, the Reflector reported.