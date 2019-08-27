‘Soccer mom in a Mercedes’ uses a saw to break into Botox clinic, Texas cops say

Police say a women in Texas used a saw to break into a Botox clinic to steal anti-aging products. Sugar Land Police Department

Police in Texas are seeking the public’s help to identify a Botox bandit.

Sugar Land police say it was just before 8:30 p.m. Friday when a woman attempted to use a “battery-powered grinding saw” to break into the front door of medical spa BotoxRN.

“She looks like the average soccer mom in a Mercedes, trying to break into a business,” said BotoxRN’s Alonso Perez, according to KTRTK.

In the video, a woman clad in yoga pants yanks on the door to the spa, but to no avail. She then walks off and returns to try again before leaving.

The woman returns again, this time in a Mercedes SUV. She emerges from the car with a little help: a grinding saw, according to police. She can be seen holding the saw up to the door, eventually breaking through and walking into the building.

Police say the woman, who’s described as being between the ages of 35 and 45, stole anti-aging products.

Perez said someone had broken into the spa the night before the incident and that the door was boarded up with plywood, KTRK reported.

“Had no regards for anyone else’s property, had no regards for her own safety by doing what she was doing with a power tool to a window,” Perez said, according to the news outlet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sugar Land police.

