Man who set his dog on fire heading to prison, can’t own pets, Virginia judge rules

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

He tied his dog to a fence and lit him on fire, police said. Now he’ll go to prison for five years.

Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of animal cruelty in Richmond Circuit Court, where he received the maximum allowable sentence and no possibility of parole, Richmond police said in a statement Wednesday.

The Virginia man will also be supervised by the court for three years after his release and is barred for life from “owning or possessing animals,” according to the statement.

“I can’t tell you how happy we are to have such a favorable outcome and we are so very grateful to you for your continued love and support. We are forever #teamtommie,” Richmond Animal Care and Control, where the dog was taken, wrote on Facebook after the announcement.

Rescuers at the shelter named the dog Tommie while he was being treated for severe burns, police said. Tommie, described as a brindle pit bull, died five days later.

“Hill was accused of tying a pit bull to a fence in Abner Clay Park, dousing it with a flammable liquid, and setting it on fire last February,” police said.

He was not arrested until May, according to the statement.

Hill later said the dog bit his 2-year-old daughter and that he “snapped” to protect his family, WSET reported.

He had reportedly tried, but failed, to give the dog away before that.

Firefighters rescued Tommie, who suffered burns to more than 40 percent of his body, WWBT reported.

An outraged community ultimately raised more than $100,000 for Tommie and Richmond Animal Care and Control, according to the media outlet.

The Virginia legislature also passed a law designed to stiffen the penalty for animal abuse by increasing it to a felony, which some have dubbed “Tommie’s Law,” WTVR reported. The law went into effect July 1.