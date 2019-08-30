National
Nail salon owner accused of sexual battery against customer, North Carolina cops say
A North Carolina nail salon owner is accused of committing a sex crime against his customer, officials say.
Deputies say a woman was a client at Leeon Nails and Spa in Jacksonville when owner Lam Van Ly “asked her if he could do further work” on June 23.
While the client was getting the extra services at the business, Ly started massaging her on the head and neck, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a Facebook post.
The owner “tried to stop the massage” before Ly “committed a sexual battery” against her, the police post said.
Officials say a similar report was filed in 2017. The News & Observer contacted the sheriff’s office for more details but did not receive a response as of Friday morning.
Ly was arrested Thursday and charged with assault on a female and sexual battery, Onslow County cops say.
His next court date for the two misdemeanor charges is Sept. 25, records show.
