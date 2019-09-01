What happens when Ruth Bader Ginsburg meets Jennifer Lopez? Marriage advice, apparently

Ruth Bader Ginsburg acknowledges Riveters Collective gift collar Eowyn Savela reads a note from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg acknowledging a golden lace collar knitted for her by the Bellingham-area residents of the Riveters Collective, a progressive political organization. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eowyn Savela reads a note from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg acknowledging a golden lace collar knitted for her by the Bellingham-area residents of the Riveters Collective, a progressive political organization.

What, exactly, happens when two of the arguably most powerful and influential women in the world meet? Ruth Bader Ginsburg says marriage advice.

During an interview at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spilled the beans on an incredibly relatable meeting between the two dynamos.

“I was called about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez [who] said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance, Alex Rodriguez,” RBG said.

She said the couple came to her chambers, where they had a “nice visit,” before J-Lo asked a rather pressing question.

“She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret to a happy marriage,” Ginsburg said.

The crowd giggles as Ginsberg shares that after their conversation, Rodriguez is now traveling with Lopez on her tour dates. The interviewer asked Ginsburg what advice she gave, and the judge responded with an anecdote from her own wedding day.

“On the day I was married, my mother-in-law ... took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage,” she said. “She responded, ‘it helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf’.”

Retired Yankees phenom Alex Rodriguez asked Lopez to marry him in March, CNN reported. Rodriguez, 44, has been married once before and Lopez, 50, has been married three times.

Ginsburg was married to Marty Ginsburg from 1954 until his death in 2010, CNN reported.