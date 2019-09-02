Man making threats in McDonald’s drops knife after customer pulls gun, Ohio cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A customer with a gun stopped a man with a knife at an Ohio McDonald’s over the weekend, police say.

A 22-year-old man made threats inside an area McDonald’s on Saturday with a knife in hand, Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

When a customer eating inside the restaurant noticed the man had a knife, he confronted him, ultimately drawing a gun he had on his person, police say. The customer had a concealed carry permit.

The customer was able to walk the man outside where he dropped the knife as they waited for officers to arrive, police say.

The man was taken into custody without incident, police say. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police did not release the man’s name.