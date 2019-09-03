Hurricane Juliette to roil Southern California coastline as Dorian hammers eastern US

Fly into the eye of Hurricane Dorian in a NOAA Hurricane Hunter A NOAA P-3 Orion Hurricane Hunter aircraft flies into the eye of Cat 5 Hurricane Dorian Sept. 1, 2019 as the storm churns over the Bahamas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A NOAA P-3 Orion Hurricane Hunter aircraft flies into the eye of Cat 5 Hurricane Dorian Sept. 1, 2019 as the storm churns over the Bahamas.

As the eastern United States readies for Hurricane Dorian, West Coast forecasters are keeping an eye on a Category 3 storm churning off Baja California, the National Weather Service says.

Hurricane Juliette, located 1,000 miles south of San Diego on Tuesday, will send higher surf and rip currents to the Southern California coast on Wednesday and Thursday, The San Diego Union- Tribune reported.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Juliette had sustained winds of 125 mph, the National Weather Service says.

The hurricane, which is moving to the northwest, is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later in the week as it reaches cooler waters, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

On the East Coast, Hurricane Dorian grew Tuesday even as it fell to a Category 2 storm and headed toward North and South Carolina after lashing the Bahamas, McClatchy news group reported. Coastal evacuations are under way.

People made their way to the beach in Boca Raton, Florida. Not many were surfing, as the dangerous waves too much of a hazard. Hurricane Dorian, now a weakened Cat 2 storm, is heading north.