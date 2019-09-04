National
Boardwalk worker missing after diving into water to save Texas kayaker, Coast Guard says
A Texas boardwalk employee is missing after his attempt to save a kayaker, according to multiple outlets.
Per KHOU 11, the U.S. Coast Guard began to search Wednesday morning, after a 57-year-old worker jumped into the water but he never resurfaced.
The kayaker was helped to shore by a fellow onlooker, according to Fox 26.
Multiple first responders are on the scene searching for the man, according to ABC-13.
A post from the Kemah Police Department says a press conference has been scheduled for 4 p.m. this afternoon.
