Tortoise on the run for years reunited with owner. It didn’t get far, Kansas cops say

A “huge” pet tortoise that escaped its owner three years ago has been found, Kansas police say.

It didn’t get very far.

A concerned resident spotted the large reptile crossing a road near baseball fields and “stopped to make sure it didn’t get squished,” Kansas Highway Patrol said in a news release on Facebook.

A couple of troopers went to help out and found the owner had put an identification tag on the pet, police said.

Troopers used the tag to reunite the tortoise with its owner — who lived about 1.5 miles away, Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman Ben Gardner wrote on Twitter.

Gardner initially called the animal a turtle but later found out it’s a tortoise.

“The owner was amazed and delighted to find out that his (tortoise) had been found and was still alive,” police said in the news release.

Gardner said it’s apparently common for tortoises to escape if they’re living in a backyard.

Naturally, people on Twitter had some questions and funny reactions to the slow escapee.