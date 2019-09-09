National
Bear mauls Alaska moose hunter before his hunting partner shoots it, troopers say
A brown bear attacked two moose hunters Friday night near Eureka, Alaska, after they encountered it with two cubs, KTUU reports.
The bear mauled one of the men, seriously injuring him, before his hunting partner shot and killed the animal, The Anchorage Daily News reported.
The two men sought help at a cabin in the Gunsight Mountain area, about 120 miles north of Anchorage, about 7 p.m., KTVA reported.
“Fellow cabin owner up here went flying by hollering a guy had been mauled by a bear less than a mile from our cabin!” wrote cabin owner Samantha Larsen Marlin on Facebook.
“Met the guy and a huge crew of people about 100 yards up the trail,” Marlin wrote. “Got him to our cabin and thank God a nurse and first responder was in the group!”
A medical helicopter airlifted the man — who had injuries to his head, chest, knee and ankle — to a hospital in Anchorage, Marlin wrote.
“Whew, what a night!” she wrote.
Alaska state troopers recovered the slain bear Saturday, The Anchorage Daily News reported.
