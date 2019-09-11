This rifle might fire even while the safety is engaged. That’s why it’s been recalled

The DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifle’s trigger with the whole in the trigger guard for adjustment of screws U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Having the safety on doesn’t mean the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifle won’t fire, which is why the company recalled 1,400 of them Tuesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The air rifle can unexpectedly discharge even if the safety is engaged. This can result in a serious injury or death.”

DIANA has heard of one “premature discharge” of one of the rifles, which were made at the Shaoxing Snowpeak Air Gun Factory in China. Cleveland company Air Venturi imported the .177 and .22 caliber pre-charged pneumatic air rifles with serial Nos. from 2318220145032949E to 2318229955034368E and 2318229955075924I to 2318229955076323I.

DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifle U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

It’s Air Venturi that consumers are asked to contact to receive a Trigger Upgrade repair kit with instructions for installation. Air Venturi’s number is 888-256-3253, to be called from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.